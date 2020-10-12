Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,855,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,538,000 after buying an additional 37,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. 679,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,323. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

