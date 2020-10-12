Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.57 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. 1,764,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,156. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Newell Brands has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

