Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.13. TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 19.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 102.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 676,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,587. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

