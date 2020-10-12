Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CAI International (NYSE:CAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CAI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.94 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. CAI International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CAI International by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

