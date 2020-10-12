Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,487. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 58.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $133.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 35,100 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $85,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $86,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $449,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

