Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.18.

NYSE CUBE opened at $34.33 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,801,000 after buying an additional 329,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,148 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,924,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 25.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,513,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,823,000 after purchasing an additional 715,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.