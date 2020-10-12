Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

DHX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DHI Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

