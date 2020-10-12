Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.68. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 429.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,415 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.