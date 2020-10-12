Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.40.

NYSE:EGP opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $145.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

