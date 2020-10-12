Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCEL. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $451,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 562.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
