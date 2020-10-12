Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCEL. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

BCEL opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $451,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 562.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

