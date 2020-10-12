Zacks Investment Research Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 756,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.