Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,525. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

