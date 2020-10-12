Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,067 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $5,898,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $3,709,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,149,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 338,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

