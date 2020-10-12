Zacks Investment Research Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.86.

GTHX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,955. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $485.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.06. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

