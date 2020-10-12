Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.14.

Guardant Health stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. 1,813,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,901. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,262,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,749,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,483,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,397 shares of company stock valued at $52,864,179. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

