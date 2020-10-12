Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

HRTG stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,402,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 64,333 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.