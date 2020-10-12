Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Immersion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 305,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,179. The company has a market cap of $182.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Immersion has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $5,882,164.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,254.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,342,041 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,430. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

