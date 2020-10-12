Zacks Investment Research Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ING. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

