Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 380.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

