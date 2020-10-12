Zacks Investment Research Lowers NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CJS Securities raised NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.20. NN has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NN will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in NN by 62.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NN by 23.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NN by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.