Zacks Investment Research Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAR. ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PAR Technology stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $659.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.52.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.