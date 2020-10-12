Zacks Investment Research Lowers PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

POFCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $512.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROFAC LTD/ADR (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.