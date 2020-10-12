Zacks Investment Research Lowers RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBB. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of RBB opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $244.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

