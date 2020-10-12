Zacks Investment Research Lowers SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SOMLY stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.23. SECOM LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. SECOM LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

