Zacks Investment Research Lowers UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

OTCMKTS UBEOY opened at $8.47 on Friday. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

