Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 86,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,894. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.71.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.