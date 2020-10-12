Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 1,494,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $2,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,865 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

