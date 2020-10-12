Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 62,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47 and a beta of 1.13. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

