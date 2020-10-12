Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,205. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.98. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 132.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

