Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.81. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.