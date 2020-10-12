Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $3,248,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 356.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 136.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,742.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 608.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

