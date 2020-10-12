Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.39 ($86.35).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €85.64 ($100.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.34. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

