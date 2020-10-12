Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.39 ($86.35).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €85.64 ($100.75) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €75.16 and its 200-day moving average is €59.34.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

