Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.88.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 256,051 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 375.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,794,000 after buying an additional 165,999 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.