Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Z has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $979,324.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,602.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $159,160.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,523,387 shares of company stock worth $194,374,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after buying an additional 1,251,028 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,674,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

