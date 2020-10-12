ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Trading Up 7.3%

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.86. 921,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 383,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZVO shares. TheStreet upgraded ZovioInc . from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million.

In other news, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $81,919.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Kiely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,322.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ZovioInc . by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZovioInc . by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,839,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period.

About ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

