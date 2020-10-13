$0.01 EPS Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Nlight also reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $52.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million.

LASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Nlight stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Nlight has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $887.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,054 shares of company stock worth $866,189 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nlight by 1,837.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nlight by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nlight in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

