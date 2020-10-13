$0.11 EPS Expected for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. Docusign also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $231.86 on Thursday. Docusign has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.75.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Docusign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.