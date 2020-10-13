-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Tenaris posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 22.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 20.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 83,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

