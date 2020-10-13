$0.15 EPS Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. First Horizon National posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in First Horizon National by 218.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,651 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $14,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $8,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.