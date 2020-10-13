$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

BRMK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,652,000.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. 428,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

