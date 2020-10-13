$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. GAP posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,857,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,789. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.58. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 322.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in GAP by 2,279.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in GAP by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 32,207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

