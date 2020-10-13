$0.35 EPS Expected for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.46. Fly Leasing reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth $3,766,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 170,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,235. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

