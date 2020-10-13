$0.35 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

UMPQ traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.