-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.52). Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,112. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

