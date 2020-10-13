$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

