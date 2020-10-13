-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). EXACT Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,638.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,976. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.46. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

