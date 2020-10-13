-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.82). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

KPTI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 1,148,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $150,608.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,250.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $145,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,020.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,031 shares of company stock valued at $318,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 1,040,827 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after acquiring an additional 951,061 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,463,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 315,546 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

