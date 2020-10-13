$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 8,876.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. 101,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,832. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mantech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

