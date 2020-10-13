$1.01 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 6,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 383.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 102,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.